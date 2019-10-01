EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Teaser To Be Out On Diwali! More Details REVEALED

Just few moments ago the makers of Dabangg 3 announced that not ‘Salman Khan’ but ‘Chulbul Pandey’ will lead the promotions of the film. Now, that’s a nice way to give the audience a ‘filmy’ touch even through the promotional events. But, we’ve bigger news to unveil for which fans have been waiting with bated breath.

A few days ago it was revealed that Salman will unveil the music album before the teaser of the film and that’s true. Somewhere around 15th October, the music album will be out and fans will get to listen to all the songs of the film. Some glimpses of the title song are in the latest promotional video of the film & it’s full of energy.

Coming to the main news, a fully-fledged teaser of the film will be unveiled on the day of Diwali. Housefull 4 is releasing on 25th October and the Laxmi Pooja day of Diwali in on 27th October. So, chances are the teaser will be attached with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh starrer.

The makers currently are working on the teaser and it’s been said that it’s an out and out ‘Chulbul Pandey’ show. In a fast-paced montage, we’ll get to see the various quirks of Chulbul laced with a thumping BGM. Editing of the teaser is said to be done in a way that it’ll leave the fans intrigued for the trailer.

Directed by Prabhudheva, “Dabangg 3” will see Sonakshi reprise her role as Rajjo. Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the villain this time. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on December 20. The movie is set to open in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Prabhudheva reunites with Salman for the first time since their 2009 blockbuster, Wanted. Share your excitement about the film in the comments’ section below.

