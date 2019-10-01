The countdown to the release of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is on, and the makers of the film are making sure that the excitement around the arrival of Chulbul Pandey takes over Nationwide. Post a successful teaser announcement and the posters, the makers have now released a promotional video which initiates the promotion of the movie in Robinhood style!

The Dabangg 3 promo showcases a new twist to the promotional strategies which will witness not Salman Khan, but his character Chulbul Pandey promoting his movie in his movie avatar. Starting from today to 20th December and beyond – the actor urges the fans to welcome his character on social media, interviews and everywhere else and honestly, we’re all wide arms!

It was revealed earlier today that in an unprecedented move, Dabangg 3 will break all barriers between reel and real life, and Chulbul Pandey will take over promotions of his film from Salman Khan. So, from now until the release of the film, Salman Khan will be seen only as Chulbul, who will promote the film in his own style.

Check out the promo below:

In the first step towards the takeover, in a one of its kind coup, for the first time ever, Salman Khan’s social media handles have been taken over, and his display name is now ‘Chulbul Pandey’. Robinhood Pandey announced his coup loud and clear with this post.

Salman shared the promo of the movie on his Twitter and captioned it, “Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you!” In fact his twitter handle has now been changed to Chulbul Pandey!

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!