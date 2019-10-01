Radhe Or No Radhe, Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 Film Is Korean Flick Outlaws’ Remake – MASSY & Full Of Action

Salman Khan promised his fans that he’s going to come with a film on Eid 2020 (22nd May) and that means come what may, he’s coming with a film. Is it Radhe? Not confirmed yet, is it a Korean remake? Yes, definitely. Now, reports coming in suggest that it’s a remake of an acclaimed Korean flick, Outlaws.

If you go by the trailer of Outlaws, you’ll get an idea of how it’s tailor-made for Salman Khan. It has violence and apparently the makers are trying to mellow it down by Indianizing it. It would be very interesting to see how the titular role will be molded to fit in Salman in it.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reports, “Radhe is Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release and it has not been shelved or stalled for any reason whatsoever. The film is in the writing stages and a little bit of pre-production is also underway.”

What’s more interesting is, even Salim Khan is taking a keen interest in the script. The source adds, “Radhe is a remake of a Korean film called The Outlaws. Salman Khan will play a cop in this film. Currently, the writers are trying their best to Indianize the story well and also to lessen the violent and sexual content, which is there in abundance in the original script. Even Salim Khan saab is giving inputs. Prabhudheva is busy with Dabangg 3’s last schedule and post-production but he’ll soon get thoroughly involved with Radhe so that it can make it to cinemas in the month of May.”

Radhe or not Radhe, Salman Kham is coming with Outlaws‘ remake and here’s the how the source concludes it, “There’s no time now to look for a new script and begin work on it. We have to be ready with a film by May 22, 2020, come what may. And that film is Radhe. Maybe, they are planning to spell the film differently but from what we understand, Radhe is the next Salman Khan movie after Dabangg 3.”

Now, let’s wait and watch how this movie ends up being remade. It has commercial elements and will be a proper Eid release to connect with Salmaniacs. Till then, let’s wait for Dabangg 3 which is all set to take over on December 20 this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!