Rohit Shetty All Set To Begin Golmaal 5 Post Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi?

Rohit Shetty, the action king, is also the entertainment king! Starting from last year’s Simmba, there’s Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s cop drama Sooryavanshi in the pipeline along with a collab on ‘mother of entertainer’ with Farah Khan. And to add onto the fiesta is Golmaal 5 as per the latest reports and here’s all we know about it.

If rumours doing the rounds are to be believed, after delivering a success like Simmba and wrapping up Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty wants to work on something more light-hearted, and what better than Golmaal 5 could be the option? Also, considering the massive fan base that the franchise has built for itself, the fans after a sneak peek in Aankh Marrey have been craving to witness the 5th installment.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama can be heard quoting the same as, “The last Golmaal outing was a great success. This is one franchise that not only gets immense love from the audiences but is very close to Rohit’s heart as well. He loves making his larger-than-life cop films, but after making Simmba and Sooryavanshi back to back, he is now in mood to take a break. Hence, he is considering it to be a good idea to take up Golmaal 5 next.”

While for the director it could be a light-hearted project, for the fans it’s one massive joyous ride that one looks forward to!

Rohit also hinted to a 5th installment in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba through the special song Aankh Marrey which witnessed the Golmaal cast starting from Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu dancing to the tunes of the superhit song!

Are y'all excited for Golmaal 5?

