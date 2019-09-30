Vijay Deverakonda To Learn Martial Arts For His Next

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda happens to be in news following his upcoming venture which has been titled World Famous Lover. The latest news related to Arjun Reddy star is he will soon be learning martial arts for his next which has been titled Fighter.

Reportedly, the actor will be seen in a never before seen avatar following which he will have intense training and for that he will be following strict food and fitness regime.

As per a report from cinejosh.com, the makers of Fighter have roped in a trainer under whom Vijay will undergo training of martial arts.

As per reports, the film will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh & co-produced by Puri and actress Charmee Kaur.

Talking about Vijay’s film ‘World Famous Lover‘, one will get to see Vijay paired opposite not one but four heroines. As the film has four different love stories and the Arjun Reddy star will be seen romancing Rashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Teresa.

The romantic drama which is being helmed by filmmaker Kranthi Madhav & is being produced by KS Rama Rao of Creative Commercial Productions.

The shooting of the film is currently in progress in Hyderabad.

Apart from World Famous Lover, the actor also is busy producing his debut productional venture which has been titled Meeku Maathrame Chepta under his production house King Of The Hill.

The dashing actor was last seen on a big screen in filmmaker Bharat Kamma’s directorial venture Dear Comrade opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead.

