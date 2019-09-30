Aladdin Couple Siddharth Nigam & Avneet Kaur’s Friendship In Trouble?

Siddharth Nigam & Avneet Kaur are one of the most favourite on-screen couples of the TV audience. Their adorable chemistry in the SAB TV’s Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has made them the household couple of the nation.

Even though they have maintained that they are just good friends, the way they support each other has made the tongues wagging every now and then. Whenever they have a project apart from Aladdin, they make sure to support each other on social media.

However, this time Siddharth & Avneet didn’t promote each other’s music videos on social media and that has made everyone suspicious. There have been reports doing rounds about troubles in the friendship of Siddharth & Avneet because they haven’t been noted supporting each other.

Well, we hope it proves to be just a rumour. What do you think?

Avneet Kaur is also very popular on TikTok and her sultry looks always become the talk of the town. She and Siddharth both started as a child actor and have definitely come a long way. Avneet has also worked in Bollywood and was last seen in Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani and she’s waiting to make her big debut on silver screen soon.

