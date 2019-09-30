RiMoRav VLogs’ Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa Celebrate 1 Year Of Title Song ‘Humsa Yaar’

It’s been a while now that RiMoRav VLogs’ members Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa split from co-member Rishi Dev and started their own YouTube channels. While fans still can’t get over their old kickass videos and binge watch it time and again, the former members are getting nostalgic too as their title song ‘Humsa Yaar’ completed 1 year of existence yesterday.

Mohena took to her Instagram story and shared a short video from their latest performance on the title track which is sung by Mohit Pathak. “Happy 1st Birthday, Thank You Mohit For Humsa Yaar,’ she wrote along with glimpses of the duo’s friendship with the singer. They could all be seen hand in hand as they pose for a picture. Gaurav too shared the same post on his story.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai co-stars are enjoying their time at Rav’s hometown. They also attended workshops recently and shared pictures of their meetings.

Meanwhile, their respective channels are enjoying a great run too! While Gaurav has already garnered 100K subscriber, Mohena has 914K subscribers on her recently released channel.

After posting a cryptic dance video minus Rishi Dev a while back, Mohena Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa of the famed RiMoRav Vlogs had left fans speculating about an alleged fallout between the trio. However, Mohena and Gaurav later officially confirmed a split and revealed that there is no room for reconciliation.

Mohena took to her social media account and wrote, “Hey Vamily ! It’s time… for some closure. VAMILY we waited so long because we thought something might change. Something might happen. Some magic. We hung on to a hope ki kisi tarah everything will become ok. But we understand that it is high time you’ll know what’s going on. We all have had sleepless nights because of this… but now we all need closure. Yes, we have been upset… angry even. But unfortunately, now it’s time to move on. We will never forget these times. One of the Best times of our life. RiMoRav Rocks. Love you guys. Always and forever.”

