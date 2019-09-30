Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns Fashion Fanatics With Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always made stunning appearances and she did not disappoint her fans this time as well when she walked for Paris Fashion Week. She made her debut at the fashion week this weekend and stunned the fashion fanatic in a Purple ensemble. She walked the ramp for Italian designer Giambattista Valli and we have to say that we are quite impressed by her yet again.

Aishwarya shared the runway for the L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé show with Eva Longoria, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebedet on Saturday. She made a badass entry at the ramp walk and stole the show in the floral dress.

Aishwarya wore a beautiful lilac coloured printed smock dress by the couturier. The dress was a flounce styled, high neck dress. It had a flowy trail and gave a very classic vibe to the dress. The 45-year-old actress paired it with bold eye makeup and coral lip colour. She opted for a bright makeup look and kept her hair bunched up in a dramatic bun. Her shoes were the highlight of the dress. She went for white ruffled shoes with the dress and it simply added to the drama. Take a look at the pictures here:



The Paris Fashion Week is being held at the historic institution, the Monnaie de Paris on Saturd. On arriving at the venue, Aish also posted a video with fellow L’Oreal Paris brand ambassador Eva Longoria. She captioned the video as, “Friends Reunited ❤️Love Always Eva… you’re just the warmest n sweetest ever.” Aishwarya has been the brand ambassador for L’Oreal for the past 18 years and has made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival every year to represent the brand as well.

Aishwarya is also accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya to such events. This time also, the little munchkin tagged along with mommy on this trip. Aishwarya shared a few pictures with her daughter as well. The two even met the Senorita singer Camila Cabelo as well.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!