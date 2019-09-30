Paras Chhabra is not knew to reality shows or the tricks to what bring you into focus during a reality show. Paras shot to fame after his stint in MTV’s Splitsvilla and now has signed up for another major reality show, Bigg Boss 13 this year. Paras, who has been revealed to be a ‘sanskari playboy’ in the show and has already got into an argument with Asim Riaz, a Jammu and Kashmir resident and model.

And now speaking about what motivated him to sign up for the show, Paras has no qualms admitting that his decision was based on his hunger for fame. Speaking to Pinkvilla in a recent interview, Paras said, “I want fame in life. I want love and respect from everyone. I am hungry for love and fame and it is the key to it. I don’t get affected by negativity.”

Further speaking about his strategies for winning the show, Paras has revealed, “I am prepared to get my mind blown. We will be meeting all sorts of people, some tedha, some sweet. I have done two reality shows, and I have learnt to ignore such people. I am not scared; I am sure I will get the Bigg Boss finale ticket in the fourth week.”

Well while we are certainly excited to see what Paras has in store for us with the show, do let us know who your favoritea contestant is from this season!

