Neetu Kapoor Is ‘Getting Back In The Groove’ As She Shares Picture With Anil Kapoor & Family

Actress Neetu Kapoor, who is back in India with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, says she is “getting back in the groove” as “normalcy is setting in”.

Neetu on Sunday shared a photograph on Instagram, where she can be seen spending some quality time with her friends and family.

She shared a picture of herself along with actor Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s mother Babita and her sister-in-law Rima Jain.

“Normalcy setting in! Getting back in the groove,” she captioned the image.

Rishi and Neetu came back to India earlier this month. The “102 Not Out” star was undergoing medical treatment in New York.

Expressing his happiness on his arrival in the country, Rishi took to Twitter and wrote: “Back home… after 11 months 11 days. Thank you all.”

The “Chandni” actor was in the Big Apple to undergo medical treatment for cancer.

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months.

