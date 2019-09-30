Shahid Kapoor On Wife Mira Kapoor Getting Hitched At 20: “How Many People Have The Conviction To Do That?

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The couple which is popular with the name of ShaMira among fans is also one of the top favourites of paparazzi. However, Mira has received so much criticism from netizens all over the country for getting married at a tender age.

All this while, Shahid has been very supportive of his wife and has defended her. Recently again as Shahid attended Jagran film festival, he came out in support of his wife and said, “My wife is an amazingly mature, evolved human being who decided and was sure of who she wanted to marry at the age of 20. How many people have the conviction to do that? I think you spend your life well in your 30s like I have. I had no clue what I wanted to do in 20. It takes a lot of clarity and conviction even whether it’s work or marriage to decide that you want to do this at this stage in your life.”

“And, once we got married she was very keen to have both the kids early because her plan was a little different. Because she was like, ‘By the time I was 25, I’d be done being a wife, I’ve had both my kids and I’ve had time for myself.’ So, why should I be clarifying her choices? Why is everybody judging other people on their choices? Let everybody be who they want to be. Decide for yourself who you want to be and learn to respect who somebody else wants to be. It’s essential.” she added.

He even talked about people being judgemental about her regarding her work status. He said, “Just because the world doesn’t know what Mira is up to doesn’t mean that she is not up to anything. She doesn’t need to announce it to the world because she’s married to an actor. She is not an actor. It’s not a part of her ‘issues’. She has a busy day and she structures her day really well. I’m always put last on her priority list because she has to find time for the children and she has to find time for herself. So, it’s not easy even managing so many things because there’s so much to deal with.”

Shahid & Mira have been blessed with two children. One daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh which proved to be 2nd biggest success of the year after URI: The Surgical Strike.

