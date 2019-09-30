Elli AvrRam’s SHOCKING Revelation; Actress Says 2 Directors Wanted To Sleep With Her

Elli AvrRam was last seen in a dance number in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra and made her digital debut recently through ALTBalaji’s The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati. Her performance in the series is quite impressive and she got recognition after coming to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss as a contestant in the 7th season.

It is always difficult for an outsider to come and make your own identity here in Bollywood. Be it Nora Fatehi or Elli, they all have had their share of struggles. Elli in an interview with Pinkvilla revealed that the two directors wanted to sleep with her and said, “I had gone for a few meetings. I met these two directors who especially shaked my hand and scratched it with one of the fingers. After that one meeting, I asked my friend about it. He was shocked and said, “Oh, no did he do that? Do you know what that means?’ I didn’t know and he told me that he wanted to sleep with me.”

In 2013, she made her debut through Mickey Virus opposite Maniesh Paul. The film didn’t do great at the box office but Elli was appreciated for her role and acting in the movie. She also spoke about the sexism in the industry and said, “It’s been tough. I remember this very big movie where they wanted to have me and I was so excited to have that movie. Suddenly, the actor had problem and that’s why the producer took a call and replaced me. That would have been it but it’s been hard times.”

She also spoke about the time when she was asked to lose weight and said, “I was told I needed to lose weight. They said I’m short and I was told about my forehead and my teeth. One girl who was connected to Bollywood told me, ‘Oh, but sweetheart you can never become an actress because you’re too short. I choose not to listen to that. Within two months of me being in India, I felt I don’t have it. Some felt I looked old like an aunty because of my long hair.”

Though the industry has always been very welcoming for outsiders but there are always people who prove to be evil exceptions. We wish her more power and success ahead in life!

