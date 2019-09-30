Salman Khan Opens Up About His Godfather Image In The Industry

Salman Khan is the biggest star that Bollywood has at the moment. And still, bhaijaan is known to launch fresh faces in the movie biz! While the nepotism debate is a forever ongoing debate in Bollywood, Salman Khan says he is unfazed by it and is aware of him being called ‘Godfather’.

Speaking about the same, Salman Khan has said that it is his way of giving it back to the industry that has given him so much. Salman said, “This has come from my parents and from Sooraj Barjatya. He launched me 30 years ago when I was a new face. It was a big risk as I did not have much experience, and Bhagyashree (co-star) debuted with this film as well. But he stood his ground and so I follow the same thing.”

After being almost 3 decades old in the business and having done over 100 films, the Wanted actor credits his resounding success purely to luck! Yes, you read that! In the same interview to Deccan Chronicle, Salman said, “It is because I have always been lucky. Even before Maine Pyar Kiya was released, I started modelling and I was doing well in it. My life ambition was to earn 10 lakh rupees so that life can go well and I can live a happy life. But it just increased and I am accepting it.”

On the professional front, Salman has the third installment, Dabangg 3, of the superhit Dabangg franchise in the pipeline. Dabangg 3 will also mark the debut of celebrated actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar.

