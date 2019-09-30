Ramayana: Hrithik Roshan IN, Shraddha Kapoor-Deepika Padukone OUT – Sita Remains Unknown!

Ever since Nitesh Tiwari announced his 600 crore film Ramayana, speculations about the actors who will be playing the lead have been doing the rounds. While Hrithik Roshan was being said to play Lord Rama and Prabhas as Ravana, there remained a competition between Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor for the role of Sita. However, the makers rubbished all of it BUT we hear some developments!

If recent reports are to be believed, War actor Hrithik may not have signed anything but has already given his nod verbally. The upsetting news comes in the form that neither Deepika or Shraddha or even Prabhas have been approached/ spoke to or are on board! “Nitesh and Madhu Mantena will begin casting only after the former completes his screenplay for all the three parts of the film. Hrithik has verbally said yes to Rama. But there is no Deepika or Shraddha as Sita, and certainly no Prabhas as Raavan. These are fans of the Ramayana and of the stars mentioned, indulging in wishful thinking,” reveals a source close to Deccan Chronicle.

That totally breaks our heart, and of the fans who had already imagined Prabhas in the role of a kickass Ravana. Only time will tell who actually will be roped in for the project, but we hope the same actors come on board!

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently promoting his upcoming action entertainer, War, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead. The project is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and Kabir Khan’s ’83 which will be her first film with hubby Ranveer Singh post marriage.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Chhichhore and has Street Dancer 3D, Baaghi 3 in the pipeline.

