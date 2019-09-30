Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif’s Candid Pic Amuses Netizens Just Like Shahid Kapoor; See Tweets

GQ’s Most Handsome Men Of The Year Awards was a star-studded event recently in Mumbai. Many big names like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana made their presence felt at the event. While their style statement left the netizens gushing over them, there’s one more thing which has left everyone amused.

We are talking about an inside picture of Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif & Shahid Kapoor from the event. The picture in talks is going viral on social media for its super candid nature. In the picture, we see Hrithik & Katrina sitting side by side and Shahid Kapoor laughing mischievously by looking towards Hrithik. All this while, Hrithik can be seen blushing while looking downwards.

The picture has caught the attention of fans and they can’t stop calling Hrithik & Katrina the fresh couple of town and terming Shahid as the annoying friend. Some of them also said that they can’t wait to see them together again on big screen. Have a look-

Hrithik & Katrina were last seen together in 2014 action entertainer Bang Bang. Interestingly, there were rumours of the increasing closeness between the two at that time.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action extravaganza War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor and is slated to release on Oct 2. Katrina was last seen in Bharat and will be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar next.

