Bhangra Paa Le Trailer: Sunny Kaushal & Rukshar Dhillon Give A Glimpse To The Power Of Bhangra

The trailer of Bhangra Paa Le starring Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon and Shriya Pilgaonkar is out. The film is directed by Sneha Taurani. The trailer will give you the pure Punjabi feels and its true essence.

We have seen films on dance which focused on different dance forms. But a film on Bhangra is something rare that’s made in Bollywood. The stars of the film make sure the whole world gets to know the magic and power of this wonderful dance form.

The trailer description reads, “Yeh भंगड़ा hai janaab! India te इंडिया waalon di shaan hai!”

Bhangra Paa Le also shows Sunny and Rukshar’s characters competing to prove who does the Bhangra better. Thus, we will also be entertained with the competition between these two hardcore Bhangra lovers. The background music is quite upbeat and catchy and we can’t wait for the songs.

Both Sunny and Rukshar look stunning in the trailer and their teekhi chemistry is unmissable!

Watch the trailer below:

Bhangra Paa Le‘s screenplay and dialogues are written by Dheeraj Rattan. The music of the film is produced by composers Akash-Guddu, Shubham, Keeran, Ana, A-Bazz Nilotpal for Jam8 and Rishi Rich.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP productions, Bhangra Paa Le will hit the screens on November 1, 2019.

