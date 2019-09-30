Trailer Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Bigil To Release On THIS Date?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil happens to be in news all over for all good reasons following its posters and music, which was launched by the actor recently in Chennai. Fans just can’t wait to catch their favourite superstar in the trailer following which they have been trending #BigilTrailer over the internet from a past number of days.

The latest news related to Bigil is if reports are to be believed the trailer is expected to be released on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. However, an official confirmation by the makers or the actor is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Fans have great expectations from the trailer and even before its release they are sure that it will break records in terms of views on the Internet.

Talking about the film, the Vijay starrer is been helmed by director Atlee Kumar and it revolves around women’s football team on backdrop of Chennai.

The sports drama venture has Vijay in double role, as he will be seen donning the roles of father and son. The father’s part will have him playing a local goon, and the son’s part will have him playing a coach to women’s football team.

The Tamil venture has actress Nayanthara opposite Vijay in lead along with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in a major role.

The Vijay starrer is slated to hit big screen on 27th October on occasion of Diwali.

