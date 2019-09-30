Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film has proved to be a huge success at the Box Office. The film after having an amazing two week run remained rock steady in the third weekend as well.

Dream Girl earned 16.20 crores in its 3rd weekend taking the 17 day total business to 127 crores. The film had yesterday crossed the lifetime business of Baahubali: The Beginning and now it has crossed 5 more films in the All Time Highest Grossers Chart.

Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Crosses Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's Biggies
Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Crosses Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s Biggies

Dream Girl has crossed Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores) & Kaabil (126.58 crores).

The film now has two days left to do its best business at the box office as War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker will take away most of its screens. In these two days, it will be targetting the lifetime business of films like Rustom (127.49 crores), Airlift (129 crores), Stree (129.67 crores) & Rowdy Rathore (131 crores).

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.02018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Saaho2019148.50
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Chhichhore2019
140.00*
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Dream Girl2019127.00*
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Housefull 22012
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00
Aashiqui 22013
85.40
Fan2016
85.00
Veere Di Wedding2018
83.00
Brothers2015
82.47
OMG Oh My God!2012
81.50
Fukrey Returns2017
80.13
Kalank2019
80.00
Piku2015
79.92
Sui Dhaaga2018
79.02
PadMan2018
78.95
Baadshaho2017
78.02
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania2014
78.00
Dil Dhadakne Do2015
76.88

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered six successful films in a row and has given two back to back 100 crore grossers. He says it is a nice moment for him though he never does films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time he comes on screen.

He delivered his first Rs 100 crore film with Badhaai Ho.

“Having another film in the Rs 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that,” said Ayushmann.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here