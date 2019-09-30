Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Crosses Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s Biggies

Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film has proved to be a huge success at the Box Office. The film after having an amazing two week run remained rock steady in the third weekend as well.

Dream Girl earned 16.20 crores in its 3rd weekend taking the 17 day total business to 127 crores. The film had yesterday crossed the lifetime business of Baahubali: The Beginning and now it has crossed 5 more films in the All Time Highest Grossers Chart.

Dream Girl has crossed Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores) & Kaabil (126.58 crores).

The film now has two days left to do its best business at the box office as War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker will take away most of its screens. In these two days, it will be targetting the lifetime business of films like Rustom (127.49 crores), Airlift (129 crores), Stree (129.67 crores) & Rowdy Rathore (131 crores).

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered six successful films in a row and has given two back to back 100 crore grossers. He says it is a nice moment for him though he never does films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time he comes on screen.

He delivered his first Rs 100 crore film with Badhaai Ho.

“Having another film in the Rs 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that,” said Ayushmann.

