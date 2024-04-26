Bollywood news is buzzing this week! Celebrity weddings are in the air with Arti Singh’s star-studded nuptials, while Fardeen Khan’s casting in Bhansali’s “Heeramandi” marks a comeback after an earlier rejection. Sustainability takes centre stage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposing her wedding dress.

On the entertainment front, Allu Arjun’s star power continues to soar as Pushpa 2 nabs a massive deal, and new films titled Challengers, Ruslaan and Abigail are generating excitement.

Meanwhile, there are concerns for actor Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, who has been reported missing, and fans are swooning over Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s stylish airport appearance.

1. Arti Singh Ties the Knot with Dipak Chauhan in Star-Studded Ceremony

Television actress Arti Singh wed businessman Dipak Chauhan on Thursday in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair, attended by Arti’s close family, including her brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, and her uncle Govinda. Despite their ongoing feud, Govinda put differences aside to bless the couple.

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and several other celebrities were also spotted congratulating the newlyweds. Arti Singh looked radiant in her wedding attire, while Dipak complemented her in a dapper suit. Pictures from the wedding show the couple beaming with joy as they embark on their new life together.

Actor Fardeen Khan is all set to reunite with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the upcoming series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” This collaboration comes full circle after a much-publicized rejection Khan faced from Bhansali years ago.

In the early 2000s, Khan actively sought work from the renowned director. However, Bhansali delivered some tough feedback, famously stating he didn’t see the “fire in his eyes” needed for the project. While “brutal” at the time, Khan surprisingly took it positively, crediting the experience for pushing him to improve.

Fast forward to today, Khan lands a role in Bhansali’s ambitious project. This turn of events highlights the director’s meticulous approach to casting and his openness to actors who demonstrate growth. Khan’s comeback alongside Bhansali has generated excitement, leaving audiences curious to see how the director’s vision and Khan’s honed talent will come together on screen. Read more here

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a stunning and sustainable statement at the recent Elle Sustainability Awards. She donned a striking black cocktail dress designed by Kresha Bajaj, the very designer who crafted her original wedding gown in 2017.

This eco-conscious choice wasn’t simply a fashion statement. Samantha emphasized the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry, highlighting how her beloved wedding dress was given a new lease on life. This act of repurposing reflects a growing trend towards environmentally responsible practices within the entertainment world. Read more here

4. Box Office Updates – Down South

5. Bollywood Box Office Updates:

6. New Releases This Week –

7. Pushpa 2 Soars: Satellite Rights Snagged By Jayantilal Gada, Allu Arjun’s Star Power Sizzles on TV

The highly anticipated Pushpa 2 has scored a big win ahead of its release. Industry sources report that veteran distributor Jayantilal Gada secured the satellite rights for the film across all five major South Indian languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. This “blanket language deal” signifies the immense buzz surrounding the sequel.

The move further fuels speculation about the film’s satellite rights price tag, rumored to be a whopping Rs 80 crore (approximately $9.6 million). This could be the “biggest deal in modern times” for a South Indian film, driven by the combined power of Allu Arjun’s immense popularity and the Pushpa franchise’s established fanbase.

Shriya Pilgaonkar, known for her role in the popular web series Mirzapur, recently addressed rumors circulating online that she is an adopted child.

In an interview, Pilgaonkar clarified, “There was a random article that said I was adopted. No, I’m not adopted. It’s absolutely untrue.” She playfully added, “This is not even something I need to justify… I’m not going to flash my birth certificate on Instagram to prove my point.”

Pilgaonkar is the daughter of actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The rumors seem to be unfounded, and this is the first time the actress has publicly addressed them. Read more:

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi Reported Missing

Gurucharan Singh, a former actor on the popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been reported missing from Delhi. Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show, was last seen at the Delhi airport on April 22nd, where he was supposed to catch a flight to Mumbai. However, he never arrived in Mumbai and has not returned home.

Singh’s father has filed a missing person’s report with the Delhi Police. According to the report, Singh left his home at 8:30 AM on April 22nd to go to the airport. He was supposed to take a flight to Mumbai for work, but he never reached the city. His phone is also switched off.

Singh’s family and friends are concerned about his safety and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

10. Denim Duo! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Jet Off in Style

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted twinning in denim at the Mumbai airport on Friday. The ever-stylish couple is reportedly heading off for a vacation, keeping their destination under wraps.

Advani opted for a chic high-waisted denim skirt paired with a matching denim jacket, while Malhotra sported a classic denim shirt and dark-wash jeans. Both added a touch of individuality with their accessories – Advani with a white T-shirt and sneakers and Malhotra with a black T-shirt and brown boots.

This isn’t the first time the couple has coordinated their airport looks. Their comfy and stylish choice has fans swooning online, with many wishing them a happy and relaxing holiday.

