Osho, Altercations, S*x: Karan Johar Chats With Osho’s Secretary Ma Anand Sheela

Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan might have invited many biggies from B-Town on the hot seat but this recent interview that KJo took cannot be missed. The actor sat down for a chat with Osho’s very infamous secretary Ma Anand Sheela and talked about the cult leader – Osho, the controversies around his life and sex.

Earlier in the day, Karan took to social media to post a picture with the lady herself and to announced that he interviewed her. KJo was all praises for the controversial figure in his post as he wrote, “Interviewing #maanandsheela was an experience! She is fun forthright and fabulous! Dodging every answer in her inimitable fashion! She is controversial without revealing a thing! Now that’s an art! She is witty and never at a wits end! Thanks for the help.” Check out the picture right here:

It was not very long after Johar posted the selfie when celebs like Shibani Dandekar, Ananya Panday and Vishal Dadlani shared their excitement for the interview. They posted comments on his post where Shibani said, “Damn can’t wait to see this.” Vishal commented, “‘Seela is a beach!’ said the most venerable Osho. She must’ve done something right,” while Ananya was super excited for the news.

For the uninformed, Sheela is the former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh movement aka the Osho movement. She used to manage the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon, United States and was pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneeshee bio-terror attack. She was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and paroled after 39 months.

Interestingly, a documentary on Netflix that goes by the name of Wild Wild Country, that revolved around Osho’s life, also featured Sheela essaying her own role. Now, Priyanka Chopra is also working on a biopic which is based on her life. Priyanka announced the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that the film will be directed by Barry Levinson.

