Vijay Starrer Bigil Is The Second Most Expensive Kollywood Film After Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s 2.0?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil without a doubt is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood. The sports-based film which is slated to release on Diwali is trending all across Social media for a very long time.

If reports are to be believed, the Vijay starrer happens to be the second-costliest Tamil venture ever to be made in Kollywood, only after Megastar Rajinikanth and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

Reportedly, the makers of Bigil have spent a humongous amount of 180 crores to make the film possible. Whereas, the makers of Rajinikanth-Akshay starrer had spent a whopping 543 crores for the science-fiction action film.

2.0, when released had a decent start. Following which it had a decent business at the box-office.

Talking about Bigil, so far the songs and posters from the film have been very well received by the audience.

The Vijay starrer is been helmed by director Atlee Kumar and it revolves around women’s football team on backdrop of Chennai.

The sports drama venture has Vijay in a double role, as he will be seen donning the roles of father and son. The father’s part will have him playing a local goon, and the son’s part will have him playing a coach to women’s football team.

The Tamil venture has actress Nayanthara opposite Vijay in lead along with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in a major role.

The Vijay starrer is slated to hit the big screen on 27th October on occasion of Diwali.

