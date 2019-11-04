Actor Noah Centineo has shared his “ridiculous” struggle to take a shower after dislocating his knee.

The “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” famed actor took to social media on Sunday to share a shower story while he recovers from a knee injury, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 23-year-old documented his efforts to take a shower on his Instagram Story after dislocating his knee last month playing basketball.

“Most ridiculous shower adventure of all time on my story,” Noah wrote on along with a shirtless photograph.

The actor then shared a series of clips showing how a shower routine has become a chore after the injury.

He was cheered on by his girlfriend Alexis Ren, 22, from the kitchen as he tried to get off the couch wearing a heavy brace.

A friend helped out Centineo as he had to place a bag over his knee before going into shower.

“I’mma take my pants off. Listen, if you happen to catch a glimpse of what’s going on here, remember: I’m a grower, not a shower!” Noah said.

Centineo revealed last month on Twitter that he dislocated his right knee while playing basketball with a friend.

