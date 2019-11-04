Pull Off A Baby Pink Traditional Lehenga Disha Patani Style!

Disha Patani sure knows how to make people fall in love with her beauty. She has a billion followers on her social media and Disha never fails to treat her fans with beautiful pictures. We all drool over Disha’s Calvin Klein avatar but the Baaghi actress also never fails to rock a desi outfit.

Her latest boomerang on Instagram hence becomes our inspiration for a wedding outfit. The actress recently shot for a magazine cover and her baby pink traditional lehenga is just the steal. One can wear this at a sangeet party or a cocktail party and the outfit will surely make heads turn.

https://www.instagram.com/dishapatani/

The lehenga had quite the details that would grab eyeballs. Coming to her blouse first, it had shiny glass tassels and diamond work on it. The bottom was also very detailed and the decorated border added detail to the skirt. The dupatta too was cut out from the same cloth as the skirt of the lehenga and was an essential addition on the outfit.

Coming to her makeup, she went for a highlighted makeup. Nude colours dominated on her face as she went for pink eye shadows and nude lipstick. Disha curled her hair in tiny waves that suited her really well. Disha added a pair of statement diamond earrings.

On the work front, the actress made headlines for being part of Salman Khan’s next film, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. She is reportedly playing a very short but pivotal role in the film. Apart from this, Disha will also be seen in Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!