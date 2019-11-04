Kabir Singh’s Actress Kiara Advani To Star In Varun Tej’s Sports Action Flick?

Tollywood heartthrob Varun Tej who was last seen on big screens in Harish Shankar’s Gaddalakonda Ganesh will soon be kick-starting the shoot of his next which has been tentatively titled VT10 by his fans.

The latest news related to the film is, if reports are to be believed, the makers of VT10 have approached Bharat Ane Nenu actress Kiara Advani for a lead role opposite Varun in the film.

The talks are on between the makers and the actress, and nothing yet has been confirmed.

Talking about VT10, Varun in the film will be seen in an intense avatar as a boxer. To get skin deep of his character Varun is all busy these days learning boxing skills.

It was early last month when the film was launched by Varun and the makers with a muhurat pooja.

The sports action venture will be helmed by Kiran Korrapati, and will be produced by Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

The Varun starrer is expected to go on floors by the end of this month.

Talking about Kiara, the actress who was last seen on the big screen in Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor has multiple films in her kitty in the form of Good Newwz, Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!