DelhiPollution: From Priyanka Chopra To Rishi Kapoor, Celebs Express Their Concern Over The Alarming Climate Change

While Diwali was a happy affair for people around India, Delhi faced a drastic climate change post the celebrations. The alarming climatic change and the increased air pollution has people talking about it including Bollywood stars. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to express their concern about the air pollution.

Priyanka was amongst the first people to talk about the issue. She posted a picture of her wearing a face mask and said that shooting in Delhi was impossible for her team. Priyanka was in Delhi to shoot for Rajkummar Rao starrer White Tiger. She wrote, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone.”

Rishi Kapoor posted a very rhetorical post that talked about Delhi pollution. He captioned the picture as, “Ture That.”

Arjun Rampal, who too landed in Delhi for personal reasons, said, “Just landed in Delhi, the air here is just unbreathable. Absolutely disgusting what has become of this city. The pollution is visible, dense smog. People are in masks. How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing? Tell ourselves we are wrong. #DelhiBachao”

Imtiaz Ali too had earlier posted a picture where nothing but the smog could be seen. He captioned his image as, “Clean view from my room.”

Priyanka was however trolled for her post where many said that she is equally responsible for the pollution as she smokes cigarettes.

