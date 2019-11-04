Tara Sutaria On Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: “It Did Make Money, It’s Not A Failure”

Tara Sutaria is gearing up for the release of her second film Marjaavaan. The star-eyed beauty made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar produced Student Of The Year 2 and has now opened up on how she needs to be open and a go-getter to survive in the industry and below is all you need to know.

While promoting her next release she spoke how opportunities are open for everyone needless you are a star kid or not. She expressed how she needs to get out of her shell and not be shy because the industry belongs to the go-getters.

She said, “They are so tough and there is no room for anyone who is reserved or sensitive, so I need to work on that.”

Further, the actress spoke about the collection of her debut film SOTY 2. She cleared that the film was not a failure and said, “ think it did make money, it was not a failure. A lot of people think so and I just want to clarify that. I think it did well. It didn’t do as much as people expected it to and that’s fine.”

She added, “I am a huge fan of the first film. I hope they make a part three at some point. I felt great to be part of the film and I couldn’t have asked for a better debut,”

The actress will be seen sharing screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan. Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, the film will be releasing on November 15.

“The love story is so different and there are very few films that have the hero killing the heroine and that intrigued me to do it. It’s a masala film but my role is meaty. “I play a mute girl and I had to work on it. It is difficult to learn the sign language. I wanted to get it right because I did not want any person from the community to feel bad,” Said Tara while talking about the film.

