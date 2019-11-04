Jaanu: Samantha Akkineni’s Next Romantic Drama To Release On Valentine’s Day 2020

Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni who was last seen on big screens in B.V Nandini Reddy’s Telugu venture Oh! Baby is in news all across for her next which has been titled Jaanu.

It was only last month when the actress took on twitter to announce the wrap up of the film along with its title.

And its a wrap !! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday.. Thankyou to my director Prem and costar Sharwanand for being a dream team 🥰 #Janu .. living my best life . Grateful always . pic.twitter.com/YdQdjDUa5p — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 13, 2019

The latest news related to the Samantha starrer is, the romantic drama venture will hit big screens in February 2020 on occasion of Valentine’s day.

Talking about Jaanu, the romantic drama is a Telugu remake of Tamil hit 96 which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in lead.

The original was directed by C.Premkumar. The Telugu version too has been helmed by him.

The Telugu version has actor Sharwanand in lead opposite Samantha.

The Samantha starrer is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

96 was also remade in Kannada and was released with title 99 early this year. The Kannada remake stars Ganesh and Bhavana. The film was well-received by cine-goers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!