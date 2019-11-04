Shah Rukh Khan To Anil Kapoor: “I Am & Will Always Be Your Fan”

Anil Kapoor, the evergreen actor with infectious energy is known for his warm disposition. On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday, the Jhakaas actor took to his Twitter to convey his wishes, along with a picture of his first run-in with him on the sets of Benam Badshah.

He tweeted, “From meeting you for the 1st time on the set of Benam Badshah in 1990, to now, almost 2020, you haven’t changed a bit! The power in your eyes, the swagger, confidence, humour, warmth, kindness & your love for my family! Keep inspiring the world, my friend! Happy Birthday, @iamsrk!”

In reply to Kapoor, Khan confessed his fandom for the former and mentioned his kindness towards him back then. He tweeted back, “I am and will always be your fan sir. The kindness you showed me when we met for the first time, gave me the confidence to believe I can belong in films. Thank u and love u.”

