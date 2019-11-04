Sonakshi Sinha was travelling on a flight and she faced what many of us has witnessed multiple times during flying somewhere. She got her luggage damaged and took to Twitter to post a video about it.

She took to her Twitter and wrote, “Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable.”

In the video full of sarcastic punches, Sonakshi said, “So I was travelling with IndiGo today. I went with a perfectly fine bag and I came with a bag with handle number 1 completely broken, handle number 2 completely broken and wheel completely off. So thank you guys at IndiGo. And Samsonite, very sorry to say even you couldn’t survive IndiGo.”

Customer care from IndiGo replied, “Sonakshi, thanks for connecting with our team. We are really sorry about the bag and have taken it up with our handling team. We wish you all the best for your future projects and hope to see you soon!”

Last month, Sonakshi announced that she will be raising funds for the Little Hearts Programme through Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform Fankind. This is the fourth campaign by Fankind unites celebrities, fans, and charities who will raise funds for the programme by the Being Human Foundation in Mumbai.

The proceeds of this campaign will be used to provide treatment to children suffering from congenital heart defects. The Little Hearts program was launched in 2013 to provide free treatment to underprivileged children with congenital heart defects. Through this program, camps in remote areas that do not have any access to pediatric heart facilities are organised to treat children. As of March 2019, 1,566 surgeries have been completed under this program.

