Shah Rukh Khan’s Film With Atlee Might NOT Be Titled Sanki Because Of Salman Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan’s break from films post the debacle of Zero has been really rough for all his fans. People were awaiting the news of his next film when the rumours of him doing a film with south filmmaker Atlee titled Sanki surfaced online. While SRK fans were waiting for an official announcement, it looks like the makers might have to change the title of the film because of Salman Khan.

Yes, we had earlier told you that the title Sanki has a Salman Khan connect and that is the root cause of the problem. Salman Khan’s film Kick’s director Sajid Nadiadwala had registered the titled Sanki when they were making Kick and he still has the rights to it.

According to a news report in Mirror, Sajid has registered Sanki title with the Film Producers Guild Of India. A source affiliated to the Guild told Mirror that Salman had suggested that Sajid should register the title when they were making Kick. Sajid, who marked his directorial debut with Kick, still owns the rights to the title Sanki and without his NOC (No Objection Certificate), no one else can use it.

Interestingly, there are two other producers except Atlee who are in line to get the rights for this much-wanted title. The list includes Rajkummar Hirani and Gurinder Chadha. Well, we wonder if Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala will transfer the rights to Shah Rukh Khan considering Salman’s camaraderie with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sanki, however, fits the titled of Atlee – Shah rukh Khan film as SRK is said to play the role of a hot-headed man. SRK was rumoured to make the announcement of this film on his birthday on November 2 but nothing of such sorts happened. The actor, however, promised that he will return to the big screen very soon as he is discussion about many films with many directors.

