Happy Birthday Tabu: Fans Pour In Wishes For The Andhadhun Actress

Veteran actress Tabu who made her acting debut with Sagar Sarhadi’s 1982 release Bazaar has been ruling the hearts of cine-goers for over three decades with her versatility and acting talent.

The fans of National award-winning actress early today took on Twitter to wish her a very Happy Birthday as she turned 48 today.

On the special occasion the makers of her upcoming Telugu Release Ala Vaikunthapuramloo took on Twitter to unveil her first look from the film along with a tweet that read: She can just make us skip our heartbeat with one look & flatter anyone with her talent. Wishing #Tabu garu a very Happy Birthday, We look forward to many more

collaborations – #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo team!

Tabu who was last seen on big screens early this year in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is all busy with the shoot for final portions of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

Reportedly, the actress will be seen playing Arjun’s mother in the film.

Aala Vaikunthapuramloo is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is co-produced under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The action drama also has Pooja Hegde, Murali Sharma, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, Sushanth, Sachin Khedekar along with others.

So far the songs Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa along with the film’s posters have been well received by the audience.

The film will hit the big screen on 12th January 2020 on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

