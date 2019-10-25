Ala Vaikunthapuramloo: Teaser Of Allu Arjun’s Action Drama To Release On THIS Date?

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo are taking one step at a time in terms of the film’s promotions. Post releasing the film’s first glimpse, posters, and song titled Samajavaragamana, the makers are all set to release the film’s second track Ramulo Ramula on Diwali’s eve.

The latest news related to the film is, as per a report from Tollywood.net, there are possibilities that the makers may soon release a teaser or maybe a dialogue promo from the Allu Arjun starrer on 7th November on the occasion of the film’s director Trivikram Srinivas’ birthday.

However, a confirmation related to the same is yet to be made.

Talking about the film, it was recently when the first track Samajavaragamana from the Allu Arjun starrer went on to break the record by garnering over 700k likes to become most liked Telugu song.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is one of the most anticipated films of the year in Tollywood. The film has Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun in lead.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo also has Bollywood actress Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Sushanth, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma along with others in major roles.

The film is produced by Allu Aravind and S.Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo will hit big screens on 12th January on 2020 on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

