Ala Vaikunthapuramloo: A Special Treat Awaits Allu Arjun Fans This Diwali

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun who was last seen on the big screen a year back in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, is in news all over for his upcoming family drama Telugu venture Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

Though there is still plenty of time left for the film’s release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned with promotions. Post gaining rave reviews for the film’s first glimpse, posters and song track Samajavaragamana, the makers have a special treat in store for the Stylish star’s fans.

As per a report from telugu360.com, post receiving a phenomenal response with over 40 million views and 700k likes on youtube so far for Samajavaragamana, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer are all set to unveil the second track from the film on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

The music for Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been composed by S. Thaman.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has actress Pooja Hegde in lead opposite Allu Arjun. It will be for the second time where one will get to see the onscreen pair of Allu Arjun and Pooja on big screen post their 2017 release Duvvada Jagannadham.

The film also stars Bollywood actress Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep, Murali Sharma along with others in pivotal roles.

This is the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and the film’s director Trivikram. The actor-director duo has worked earlier twice for Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy.

The Allu Arjun starrer will hit the big screen on 12th January 2020 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

