The Superstar That Needs No Introduction – Shah Rukh Khan’s Latest Will Leave You Satisfied Yet Wanting More Of Him; BEST Highlights Of The Episode

David Letterman said, “My Next Guest Needs To Introduction” just this time he literally meant it because it was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The much-awaited Netflix special featuring SRK is FINALLY streaming from today and it’s worth all the wait, anticipation and excitement.

The episode starts with Mughal-E-Azam’s Mural from Bandra in the frame and some glimpses of the city of dreams, Mumbai. The first scene between David and SRK is from the latter’s mansion Mannat where he introduces his son AbRam Khan with Dave. Coming to the hall, when David says a few lines to introduce his next guest, the audience whoos loudly even before he could announce the name. The audience is pumped up and thrilled to see their favourite superstar and starts cheering Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan makes a charming entry on the stage and the audience gives him a standing ovation. Well, the standing ovation the Dil Se actor received on David Letterman’s show is the longest one so far. That’s the power and stardom of SRK. Now that we’ve watched the whole episode, check out these important highlights which will make you leave everything aside and watch this Netflix special:

1. Khan is undoubtedly one of the best actors we have. On the show, SRK jokes that he decided to become an actor because he couldn’t do anything else. On the show, the superstar shares that he wanted to become an Engineer, a cricketer or a journalist. Well, we are glad all this didn’t work out for him because we got one of the fantastic actors in Bollywood.

2. We all love Shah Rukh’s sea-facing mansion, Mannat. In the show, he shared the main reason for buying a house in front of the sea. He shared that as he belongs from Delhi, he had never seen the sea. So when he landed in Mumbai, he decided he’ll buy a sea-facing house and guess what? He did what he dreamed.

3. Shah Rukh Khan is very protective of his kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. When Dave asked him about his equation with his kids, SRK like a doting dad said that he spends a lot of time with them. Whether it’s studying or chatting with them anytime, he makes sure he’s available to them. The Zero actor shared that he even solves his children’s boyfriend/girlfriend issues.

4. Everyone is waiting for SRK’s elder son Aryan Khan’s debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh said that Aryan doesn’t want to become an actor because he knows he’ll be compared with his father. He even revealed that Aryan is a good writer and he supports his son’s decision of not being an actor.

5. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story is nothing less than a Bollywood film. We all know how SRK landed in Mumbai when his ladylove came to the city. Back then, he went from beach to beach in the city in search of Gauri because she loves swimming. Finally, one day, he heard a voice at a beach when he and his friends had almost given up. And that was Gauri’s voice.

6. David Letterman asks SRK how he manages to live with the love he receives from almost 3.5 billion people. He even questions SRK’s stardom by saying that is the ‘stunning and startling admission of his stardom dropping?’ Before the superstar could answer it the audience said ‘No’ for a minute. This proves how powerful Khan’s aura is and how confident his admirers are that he’ll be the world’s superstar FOREVER.

7. Everyone knows Shah Rukh Khan’s father Taj Mohammed Khan was one of the freedom fighters during India’s independence. When he tells this to Dave, the latter says ‘God Bless Your Father’. As soon as David says this, the audience applauds for him. It was one of the best scenes in the episode for me.

8. Shah Rukh Khan’s wit and sense of humour are unparalleled. He knows how to make jokes on himself. On the show, he got candid about how he got into a fight with a magazine editor during the early stage of his film career. The magazine editor pissed him off and hence, SRK with his ‘C Gang’ went to his office and threatened him. Next day, cops visited him on the sets & arrested him. For a day, SRK was in jail and got bailed. The way he shares this incident shows he knows he was wrong but has no qualms in making fun of himself.

9. It was good to see SRK cooking food for wife Gauri Khan and David. While they were enjoying the delicious dishes made by the actor, Gauri and David had a good chat about SRK’s stardom, their kids and much more. It felt good to know what Gauri feels about SRK’s stardom, her thoughts towards their children, fans waiting outside Mannat and how critical she is towards his film.

10. Last but the best should be the scenes where we saw thousands of fans waiting outside Mannat to get just one glimpse of their favourite superstar. In the series, David tells SRK that he has surpassed his status of a superstar and is more to people than that. Looking at the love, admiration and craze SRK receives from his fans, we totally agree with David Letterman!

