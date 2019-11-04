Exclusive! Ashwani Shukla Talks About Altair Media’s Success & Winning Iconic PR Award

Ashwani Shukla, a former entertainment journalist runs a very successful PR firm called Altair Media. He also worked with Gemini Studios at the start of his career and used to handle the production process of the entertainment shows.

His PR firm so far has handled many big stars, projects and events. Ashwani’s PR company managed Femina Miss India, Tassel Awards, Mathura Mahotsav, One for all all for one and many more. His PR firm recently won Iconic PR for films at Midday Showbiz Awards. In an interview with Koimoi, we asked Ashwani Shukla about his story and how got into PR. He said, “I worked as a journalist for overseas channel for a few years. Then I developed a relationship with entertainment journalists and got an idea about how to build a story and how to plan things to get the attention of the media and the people. So I decided to start with a good PR firm with the experience of my 7 years in journalism.”

About how he built Altair Media and made it grow, Shukla told us, “When I was working with Gemini Studios and turned in film production, in 2009, we produced a film call Zor Lagaa Ke Haiyya. It starred Mithun Chakravarthy, Gulshan Grover and many other stars. It was a production company but I worked for it as a PR for it. From there I got a practical idea about how to promote a film.”

He added, “In 2012, I left Gemini Studios and started my company Altair Media. Initially, we started with good and independent and known celebrities Sajid-Wajid, Richa Sharma, Shamit Tandon, and others. We had even associated with Boman Irani for about 2 years and promoted his UTV that’s called ‘The Pitch’. We also worked for good corporate clients. For 3-4 years, I worked with Planet M.”

Ashwani Shukla shared that he is elated to win Iconic PR award at Midday Showbiz Awards. He shared his thoughts on it and stated, “We are fortunate to work with good actors and producers and definitely, the media plays a big role too. If media appreciates your work, then the work reaches a next level. So if a publication appreciates your work, it is a big thing. I feel we will be handling good projects in the coming 2-3 years. We have handled very big events and I feel good that all of it got appreciated and felicitated.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!