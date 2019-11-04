Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About Having A ‘Woh’ In His Life – Watch VIDEO

Today, Kartik Aaryan along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday launched the trailer of Muddasar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai and Kartik was asked if there’s is any ‘Woh’ in his life.

The Luka Chuppi actor first told the journalist that there’s no Patni (wife) for a ‘Woh’ to be there in his life. The journalist told him that the wife will enter his life later, but right now, who is the ‘Woh’. Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the film joked that there are many Wohs in his life and Kartik couldn’t stop blushing.

Kartik Aaryan then said, “There is no Woh in my life. Chintu Tyagi (his character from Pati Patni Aur Woh) has a Woh in his life which is played by Ananya and the wife is Bhumi. In real life, I don’t have any ‘Woh’.”

While answering this question Kartik couldn’t stop blushing at all. The actor has been linked up with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. However, the actor has never confirmed dating anyone.

Watch the video below:

Coming to Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film is helmed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on November 15, 2019. The film is an official remake of the 1978 film starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur, and in guest appearances Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi.

