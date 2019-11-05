Housefull 4 Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Another Day, Another Surprise!

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh led film is about to close its 2 weeks at the box office, and it has still managed to mark a stable trend. By collecting 13.12 crores on its 2nd Sunday, the movie somehow has shut the mouths of those who predicted this as a flop affair.

As of Sunday, the movie stands at the grand total of 172.58 crores and is on its way cruising towards the 200 crore club. Even overseas, the movie has crossed the $5 million mark which is decent for the film opening to such negativity on social media.

As per the early trends coming in, the movie has collected in the range of 5.50-6 crores on its day 11. A usual Monday drop was expected but this is better than what it should’ve been. Going by the early trends, the movie could end up collecting somewhere around 178 crores by Monday.

Housefull 4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The film has been the biggest Diwali weekend release this year. It opened during the festive weekend with two other releases — Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh.

Akshay is unfazed that the nonsensical slapstick film has faced the flak of critics. “I respect critics. It is important for people to be critics because it is like a barometer. Comedy is a tricky thing. The comedy I like, may not be liked by my wife. So, things will vary, even among the critics,” Akshay said during a media interaction.

Akshay added, “I think only people who have written negative (reviews) will be able to explain why they have done so. Critics can say what they want but what the audience likes is reflected by box-office numbers. I think that is most important.”

