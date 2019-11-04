Housefull 4 Box Office: It’s A Biggie For Sajid Nadiadwala, Surpasses Baaghi 2 & Race 3 In Just 10 Days

Housefull 4 had a very good Sunday as 13.12 crores* more came in. If one compares this with the first Friday collections of 15.33 crores then the collections haven’t gone down much. However, one also has to consider the fact that the day before Diwali is always meant to be the lowest day for any film and hence collections in week to follow would be better. Of course for the film to still come this far and collect in this range, acceptance was the key and that’s something that Housefull 4 demonstrated loud and clear right from the day after Diwali itself.

The film has now collected 172.46 crores* and there is a lot more yet to come. In the process, the film has already gone past the lifetime numbers of Baaghi 2 [166 crores] and Race 3 [169 crores]. What has to be noted is that both these films had taken a far bigger opening [25.10 crores] and [29.17 crores] when compared to Housefull 4 [19.08 crores]. While former saw good word of mouth coming its way, the latter reached peak on Eid before sliding down. On the other hand, Housefull 4 was much maligned on release and still, audience word of mouth worked for it.

Incidentally, Baaghi 2 was a Sajid Nadiadwala production and now Housefull 4 is his second-highest grosser after his own directorial affair Kick [232 crores]. On the other hand for Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 is in the series of big centuries that he has been scoring right from 2.0 (Hindi) [189.55 crores], Kesari [154.41 crores] to Mission Mangal [203 crores]. The manner in which it is currently going, it is set to be his highest grosser ever.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!