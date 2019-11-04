Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 3 Birthday Resolutions & 3rd One Applies To Each One Of Us

On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 and the superstar hosted a grand birthday celebration for his fans in Mumbai. This birthday treat was attended by fans not only from all over India but from different countries around.

During the celebrations, fans got to ask interesting questions to SRK. The superstar happily answered every question that was put forward to him. One of the fans asked if he keeps birthday resolutions and what’s his resolution this year.

Shah Rukh Khan answered, “To do a lot of films yaar, Inshallah. But I don’t believe in resolutions. I genuinely feel like doing a lot of films quickly. I am thinking of this but it might not happen that they are made soon. But I will make good films.”

Khan shared his second resolution which includes AbRam Khan. The doting father said, “I also want to spend a little more time with my little one because when kids grow, they get busy in their work. At the age of 10, they become different. So I just want to spend the next couple of years with AbRam as much as I can.”

SRK also wants to be healthier and feel good about himself. He continued, “But resolution wise I want to be healthier. I was watching this AV which Manav has made (a video clip that was played at the hall of SRK’s films and performances) and I am working with so much energy. So I always think how can I outdo myself, how can I do better than this and how can I feel better than this. So the resolution is to be so healthy and so good, that whatever I did in this last 25-30 years, I can do with double the energy and happiness.”

At the event, King Khan said that he is working with a lot of directors and in the next 2-3 months he will announce his next film.

