Joker Box Office (Worldwide): With $900 Million+, Joaquin Phoenix’s Film Collects Over 15 Times Its Budget

After becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, filmmaker Todd Phillips & Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is not slowing down at the box office anytime soon. The film has crossed the $900 million mark in worldwide ticket sales.

Despite being made on a $60 million budget, Joker is now assured of generating profits of $500 million or more for Warners and partners Village Roadshow and Bron Studios, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

According to trade analysts, the movie will rake in $950 million or more by the end of its theatrical run. And it even has a shot of clearing $1 billion.

Talking about the top-grossing superhero films of all time, “Joker” has surpassed “Spider-Man 3” ($895 million) to rank as No. 13, not adjusted for inflation. And it’s the fourth-top grossing DC title of all time behind “Aquaman” ($1.14 billion), “The Dark Knight Rises” ($1.08 billion) and “The Dark Knight” ($1 billion), unadjusted.

“Joker”, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, was released in India on October 2. The movie clashed with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War at the Indian box office. But it marked its place and received raving reviews all over.

