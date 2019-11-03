Shah Rukh Khan's Reply On Being Asked About Saving Aishwarya Rai's Manager Proves His Humbleness

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the king of romance but also is one of the most humble actors in Bollywood. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone have often talked about his kindness and we even got to see a glimpse of his kind nature when he saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager Archana Sadanand.

It all happened when all the B-Town celebrities had gathered at Amitabh Bachchan’s house for the grand Diwali party. Archana Sadanand’s lehenga had caught fire accidentally and it was our hero – Shah Rukh Khan – who saved her. This became huge news but eventually, reports started making rounds that it was not Shah Rukh Khan but Aishwarya who saved her manger.

Now, people wanted answers and did not miss a chance to ask Shah Rukh Khan about it. Yesterday, when Shah Rukh Khan came down to meet his fans on his birthday, he was enquired about the same incident. Shah Rukh replied with a very humble answer that will win your heart.

He dodged the question saying, “I don’t want to talk about this. It’s personal.” The superstar further said that while one statement leads to another and people make speculations about it, he is glad that whosoever got hurt in the incident is safe now. Well, SRK sure knows how to keep himself away from the controversies.

Talking about Shah Rukh’s birthday celebration, we saw a pool of fans gathered outside his house – Mannat. Despite the heavy rains, the fans had thronged outside Mannat before midnight to wish the superstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero. While he has taken a break from the silver screen post the release of zero, SRK said that he has been working on many projects with many directors and will announce his next film very soon.

