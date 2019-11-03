Pawan Kalyan To Play Amitabh Bachchan’s Character In The Telugu Remake Of ‘Pink’

Actor Pawan Kalyan will star in the upcoming Telugu remake of critically-acclaimed Hindi film “Pink“, it was announced on Saturday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. This project will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

He wrote: “After remaking ‘Pink‘ in Tamil, Boney Kapoor joins hands with Dil Raju to remake ‘Pink’ in Telugu. The Telugu remake will star Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Sriram Venu.”

The Telugu version of “Pink” will have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The rest of the cast and crew will be officially announced soon.

“Pink” was remade in Tamil this year. Ajith Kumar reprised Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original.

The Tamil remake also starred Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang as the three girls who join forces with a lawyer as they fight a molestation case against three boys from very influential backgrounds.

Last seen on screen in last year’s Telugu action drama “Agnyaathavaasi”, Pawan Kalyan returns to acting after a hiatus of a year. He was occupied with his political commitments.

If everything goes as planned, the Telugu remake of “Pink” will go on the floors in December.

