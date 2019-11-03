Shah Rukh Khan On His Next: “I’ve Been Working On A Lot Of Films With A Lot Of Directors”

Shah Rukh Khan fans have been impatiently waiting when will their favourite superstar announce his next film. After Zero (2018), the superstar took a break as the film didn’t perform well at the box office. Yesterday, at the birthday celebrations that he organised for his fans, he opened his heart out and told his fans why he took such a long break.

Along with revealing the reasons for taking a sabbatical, he also shared that he is working on a lot of films. SRK said, “First reason is that I thought I will take some time out and recover fully, which I have. The second reason is my children were going to colleges so I thought I should spend time with them. The third reason is I wanted to think of such stories which would be loved not only by me but also you (audience). So I’ve been working on a lot of films and with a lot of friends and directors.”

He added, “My habit is that I talk about a film when I start working on it. Inshallah, in 2-3 months, as soon as the films are finalised, I will make an announcement.”

From the past few days, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan will announce his new film on his birthday. The superstar addressed these reports and stated, “I know a lot of media people were speculating that I will be announcing a film on my birthday. But the beauty of my film’s announcement is that whichever day I’ll announce, that’s the day it will be our birthday. It will be a celebration because I think, I do it for you. When my film is good, you people are happy and when it’s bad, you feel sad. I understand and respect that.”

SRK further stated, “I don’t try to make a bad film, but it turns out to be like that. Similarly, I don’t try to make a good film, it just happens. So what I’ll do is I’ll work hard and get healthier. For me it is not just working for me, it is working for the pride, happiness, love, warmth and the kindness you guys give to me. I’ll do action, romance, and even comedy. I will do all kinds of films now.”

We can’t wait for Shah Rukh Khan to share his new projects as he’s totally being missed on the big screens!

