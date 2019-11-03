Shah Rukh Khan’s Team Kolkata Knight Riders Wishes The Megastar With A Special Tweet

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders wished their co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday. The team also mentioned November 2 as a special day in the Knight Riders family.

The team’s official Facebook and Twitter pages posted: “November 2 is always a special day in the Knight Riders family #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan”.

In a separate tweet, they shared a pencil sketch of the superstar made by his fans in Kolkata. The caption reads: “RETWEET if you share the same emotion #HappyBirthdaySRK #KorboLorboJeetbo”.

Fans flooded the comments section showering their wishes and love for the superstar. One fan wrote: “Happiest Birthday To The King Of Romance The Superstar Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk, Sir Many many happy returns of the day, Plzz Announce Your Next film soon eagerly waiting for your next film sir, Love Uu Srk”.

Another fan commented: “Inspiration of millions… Face of Bollywood… Man with golden heart… Happy birthday, @iamsrk love you… #HappyBirthdaySRK”.

Another fan suggested that it’s high time the superstar should make a film on cricket.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySRK has started trending on Twitter since Friday midnight. Shah Rukh Khan even met his fans in Mumbai and talked to them about his films, his success and future plans. he revealed that he will soon come out with a film after a year-long break.

