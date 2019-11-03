Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria Are FINALLY Addressing The Dating Rumours!

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are all set to enthral the audience with their mesmerising chemistry in Marjaavan. When Sid and Tara started shooting for the film, the rumours of them dating sparked.

The actors were asked about these rumours earlier and they always said that they are good friends. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were asked together if they are a couple.

The Ek Villain actor answered, “Main akele aaya, ab akela jaunga. I’m alone at my home with dog only. That’s how life is.”

Tara Sutaria said, “I had said that I had a crush on Sidharth. He’s a very good looking boy and we have done a film together. He’s very cute.” As soon as Tara said this, Sid pulled her leg. That’s when Tara asked him about dating each other, “Are we?”

Coming to Marjaavan, the film is helmed by Milap Zaveri. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. After Ek Villain, Riteish will also be seen alongside film but as a more cruel villain this time. About the film, Sid told PTI earlier, “This is very unconventional in today’s day and age. Very few people are doing it and we are standing out because of that. It is a first for me. Milap Zaveri (director) has made a film in this space earlier but this one is a notch higher.”

Recently, the makers shared a new trailer of the film and the audience is going gaga over it. Marjaavan is slated to release on November 15, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!