Housefull 4 Box Office: Goes Past Kesari, Dabangg 2 & 3 Others! Chasing Baaghi 2 & Race 3

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar and his team are pulling off wonders at the box office with their hilarious outing Housefull 4. After starting the second weekend on a decent note, the collections escalated on yesterday to cross 150 crore mark.

H4 added another 10.10 crores yesterday i.e. on day 9 to take its total to 159.46 crores and thus continuing its winning momentum in Koimoi’s All-Time Grossers list. It surpassed the lifetime of Chhichhore (150.36 crores), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (152 crores), Kesari (153 crores), Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores) and Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores).

Check out the list below:

Also, as of now, the movie is Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest grosser ever and lagging behind 2.0 (Hindi) and Mission Mangal.

Today, H4 is aiming to beat Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (165 crores) and Salman Khan’s Race 3 (169 crores). A Diwali bonus for box office in a true sense!

Meanwhile, a section of the media and trade analysts have claimed that box-office figures of Akshay Kumar’s new release, “Housefull 4“, have been exaggerated but the star says that there is no way that the film’s credible co-producers, Fox Star Studio would disseminate wrong information officially.

“There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film). It has big credibility. It is a corporate company. It runs from Los Angeles. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them, an increase (in collections) by three or five means nothing. So, let’s talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie (on) this,” Akshay said.

