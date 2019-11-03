Housefull 4 Box Office: Goes Past Kesari, Dabangg 2 & 3 Others! Chasing Baaghi 2 & Race 3

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar and his team are pulling off wonders at the box office with their hilarious outing Housefull 4. After starting the second weekend on a decent note, the collections escalated on yesterday to cross 150 crore mark.
H4 added another 10.10 crores yesterday i.e. on day 9 to take its total to 159.46 crores and thus continuing its winning momentum in Koimoi’s All-Time Grossers list. It surpassed the lifetime of Chhichhore (150.36 crores), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (152 crores), Kesari (153 crores), Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores) and Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores).
Check out the list below:
|Film ( since 2012)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|War
|2019
|314.67*
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|3 Idiots
|2009
|202.00
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0 (Hindi)
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Housefull 4
|2019
|159.46*
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Chhichhore
|2019
|150.36
|Saaho
|2019
|148.50
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Bodyguard
|2011
|142.00
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Dream Girl
|2019
|139.70
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Dabangg
|2010
|139.00
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Ready
|2011
|120.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Ghajini
|2008
|114.00
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25
|Satyameva Jayate
|2018
|89.05
|Badla
|2019
|88.02
|Gabbar Is Back
|2015
|86.00
|Aashiqui 2
|2013
|85.40
|Fan
|2016
|85.00
|Veere Di Wedding
|2018
|83.00
|Brothers
|2015
|82.47
|OMG Oh My God!
|2012
|81.50
|Fukrey Returns
|2017
|80.13
Also, as of now, the movie is Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest grosser ever and lagging behind 2.0 (Hindi) and Mission Mangal.
Today, H4 is aiming to beat Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (165 crores) and Salman Khan’s Race 3 (169 crores). A Diwali bonus for box office in a true sense!
Trending
Meanwhile, a section of the media and trade analysts have claimed that box-office figures of Akshay Kumar’s new release, “Housefull 4“, have been exaggerated but the star says that there is no way that the film’s credible co-producers, Fox Star Studio would disseminate wrong information officially.
“There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film). It has big credibility. It is a corporate company. It runs from Los Angeles. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them, an increase (in collections) by three or five means nothing. So, let’s talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie (on) this,” Akshay said.
