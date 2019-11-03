Laxmmi Bomb Vs Radhe: Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan Will Clash At The Box Office After All!

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. The two actors have had back to back releases in just a single year and have never disappointed their fans with the kind of films they present to the audience. Now, the two actors will be coming on the big screen with their respective films – Radhe & Laxmmi Bomb and guess what, it is going to be a massive clash!

We already know that Akshay Kumar’s team was eyeing for an Eid 2020 release for Laxmmi Bomb. But we also are very much aware of the fact that Salman has a patent on premiering his films on every Eid. While Laxmmi Bomb was initially supposed to release on June 5, it is said that post the Salman Khan starrer Inshallah’s debacle, the team decided to shift the release date to Eid 2020.

While these speculations about Laxmmi Bomb’s Eid release were doing the rounds, Salman, who had promised that he will come with another film on Eid, announced Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2020. The team of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb also officially announced that the film will release around the same period.

Now what’s interesting is the fact that Akshay Kumar did not change the release date of his film this time. Earlier, when Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was clashing with Salman Khan’s Inshallah, the director of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty, had averted the clash by shifting his film. But this time Akshay Kumar is clearly in no mood to do that!

Now it will be exciting to see how these two films will do at the box office. However, Eid 2020 will still be a double dhamaka for all Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar fans.

