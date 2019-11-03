Salman Khan’s Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Phone Toh Utha Leta’; Superstar REACTS

Internet was shaken with a storm yesterday on the occasion of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Various fans along with celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal wished the superstar. Amongst many, what’s grabbing our eyeballs is this Salman Khan wish along with his Bollywood army, and the message he had to send across to SRK.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram yesterday with his Bollywood friends including Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan amongst others to wish the superstar. In the video, the group could be seen singing Happy Birthday, and it ends with Salman saying ‘Phone toh utha leta’ to Shah Rukh.

Check out the video below:

The highlight of the video message remained to be when the entire team did the signature Shah Rukh Khan pose together!

Today morning, SRK took to the comment section and thanked Salman along with the team as he wrote, “@beingsalmankhanThank u bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom’s city! Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you.”

We love the mutual admiration that the duo share. Indeed, the reason why they’re Bollywood favourites, individually as well as together!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3 which will witness a prequel to his Dabangg franchise.

The movie revives Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, and will witness Saiee Manjrekar as Salman Khan’s love interest in his young age.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is slated for a December 20 release.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, was expected to announce a film on his birthday, but still seems to be unsure of the same.

