Revisiting The Brand Of Comedy – Priyadarshan: The Man Behind Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa & Many More!

Well before the era of hit machine Rohit Shetty, Priyadarshan was the man who took the Bollywood’s comic entertainers to the new height during 2000s. He is amongst those rare comedy filmmakers like Shetty and David Dhawan, who tasted tremendous success and created a cult fan base. Away from the industry for last 6 years, his comeback was expected with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but it looks like we’ll need to wait for more.

Priyadarshan, well known for his work in Malayalam industry, entered Bollywood with Muskurahat in 1992, which was a remake of his Malayalam hit Kilukkam. He continued remaking his own South successes but failed in creating a connect with the Hindi audience belt. It was until the year 2000 when Hera Pheri happened and we saw emerging Priyadarshan as a king of slapstick in Hindi cinema. The man behind one of the best comic capers in Bollywood’s history, further rose to fame with mad entertainers like Hulchul, Hungama, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many more. Here, special mention for late director and screenplay writer Neeraj Vora, who contributed majorly in the rise of the filmmaker with his hilarious writing in movies. Apart from the aforementioned movies, there is a separate fan base for his outings like Dhol, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha, which despite underperforming in cinemas, has worked really well on a small screen.

Also, with movies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, one can clearly say that Priyadarshan was the reckoning force in establishing Akshay Kumar as a comedy actor by exploring his antics.

Sadly, after working on Jackky Bhagnani’s Rangrezz in 2013, one of the highest-paid directors went on a hiatus from Hindi movies and it was heard that he will only focus on his Malayalam ventures. Although, it’s still not confirmed about Priyadarshan’s comeback with the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, we strongly hope for his return to bring back a smile on our face in the phase of Bollywood where double-meaning comedy is becoming prevalent.

