Housefull 4 Box Office Day 10 Morning Occupancy: Shows A Tremendous Growth!

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar & team with Housefull 4 are coming up with surprises with each coming day at the box office. Starting their journey at a slow pace owing to the pre-Diwali effect, the movie rose higher and has been continuing its strong momentum ever since. Today marks another good day as far as the morning occupancy is concerned.

Yesterday brought in numbers in the form of 10 crores*. Although there are multiple options at the theatre screen, it is indeed great to see how Housefull 4 is stealing all the thunder. Contrary to yesterday’s morning occupancy of around 29-32%, today marks a tremendous occupancy of 45-50%. This indeed is a further jump, and one can only wonder to the huge amount of contribution it is going to add onto today’s collections!

Meanwhile, the overall collections of Housefull 4 till now stand at 159.36 crores. While the movie has surpassed the 150 crore feat, only time will tell whether the 200 crore milestone happens to be a cakewalk too!

While a section of the media and trade analysts have claimed that box-office figures of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 have been exaggerated, the star says that there is no way that the film’s credible co-producers — Fox Star Studio — would disseminate wrong information officially.

“There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film). It has big credibility. It is a corporate company. It runs from Los Angeles. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them, an increase (in collections) by three or five means nothing. So, let’s talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie (on) this,” Akshay said.

